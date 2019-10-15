|
|
Norman Golds
Sept. 22, 1931 - Oct. 1, 2019
Berkeley
Norman Golds, a long-time resident of Berkeley and Bay Area newspaperman, died peacefully in his sleep on Oct. 1. Norman was born to the late Ida and Louis Golds on Sept. 22, 1931 in Detroit. They moved to Arizona and then settled in Los Angeles, where Norman graduated from University High School. He then attended the University of California, majoring in political science. While working at the Daily Cal, he met Jenette Inglis and they were married on Oct. 17, 1953 in Berkeley. After serving at Ft. Ord in California and in Georgia during the Korean War, Norman and Jenette moved to Merced, California. Norman worked at the Merced Sun-Star, writing news and sports columns. In 1962 they moved to Pleasant Hill, where Norman worked as an editor at the Contra Costa Times from 1962 – 1967. Norman then became the wire editor for the Oakland Tribune. They moved their family, now including sons Alan and Michael, to Berkeley in 1968, as the city began its first year of bussed desegregation. Norman worked at the Tribune for 25 years and served as vice-chairman of the newspaper's unit of the Newspaper Guild.
Norman and Jenette were fierce advocates for civil rights and free expression. Norman avidly followed politics up until his final days. He also loved sports: he played tennis in his younger years, and was devoted to the Raiders and 49ers, A's and Giants, and Warriors. He passionately followed Cal sports, attending virtually every Cal football game during his decades in Berkeley. But most of all he was devoted to Jenette, whom he cared for as she succumbed to Alzheimer's. They were married for 63 years; Jenette passed away two years ago. Norman will be greatly missed by his children, Alan and Michael, daughter-in-law Ellen, and granddaughter Danielle. He is survived by his sister Bertha and predeceased by his brother Martin. A memorial service will be held on Thursday, Oct. 17 at 10:00 am at Mount Sinai Memorial Park, 5950 Forest Lawn Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90068. Please consider a donation to the ACLU in Norman's honor.
Published in East Bay Times on Oct. 15, 2019