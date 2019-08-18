|
|
Norman LaFleur
Feb. 15, 1936 ~ Aug. 4, 2019
Concord
Norman LaFleur (Frenchy) was born in Sutton, MA and passed away peacefully at Bruns House, East Bay Hospice, in Alamo. He lived in Martinez and Concord since the late 1950's. He served as a paratrooper in the Airborne Division of US Army 1953-1955. He attended Diablo Valley College and Cal State Hayward, studying his love of history. He enjoyed music and singing, gardening, reading, and animals. He is survived by daughters Tammy Myler (Concord) and Elisa LaFleur (Bay Point), brother, Bob LaFleur (Martinez) sisters Linda, Ruth and May (WA), granddaughter, Lindsay Wales (St. Louis, MO) and nieces and nephews. He is proceeded in death by brothers Art and Joe.
A military service will be held at the Sacramento Valley National Cemetery, 5810 Midway Road, Dixon on Friday, August 30, at noon. Memorial donations may be sent to USO Department WS, PO Box 96860, Washington, DC 20090, or to .
View the online memorial for Norman LaFleur
Published in East Bay Times on Aug. 18, 2019