Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Norman LaFleur
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Norman LaFleur


1936 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Norman LaFleur Obituary
Norman LaFleur
Feb. 15, 1936 ~ Aug. 4, 2019
Concord
Norman LaFleur (Frenchy) was born in Sutton, MA and passed away peacefully at Bruns House, East Bay Hospice, in Alamo. He lived in Martinez and Concord since the late 1950's. He served as a paratrooper in the Airborne Division of US Army 1953-1955. He attended Diablo Valley College and Cal State Hayward, studying his love of history. He enjoyed music and singing, gardening, reading, and animals. He is survived by daughters Tammy Myler (Concord) and Elisa LaFleur (Bay Point), brother, Bob LaFleur (Martinez) sisters Linda, Ruth and May (WA), granddaughter, Lindsay Wales (St. Louis, MO) and nieces and nephews. He is proceeded in death by brothers Art and Joe.
A military service will be held at the Sacramento Valley National Cemetery, 5810 Midway Road, Dixon on Friday, August 30, at noon. Memorial donations may be sent to USO Department WS, PO Box 96860, Washington, DC 20090, or to .


View the online memorial for Norman LaFleur
Published in East Bay Times on Aug. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Norman's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.