Norman Lee

Jan. 2, 1926 - Mar. 5 2019

San Lorenzo

Norman Edwin Lee Born January 2, 1926 in Alameda, California, entered peacefully into rest on March 5, 2019 at his home in San Lorenzo, California. Norman was a graduate of Castlemont High School in Oakland, CA. Norman was a member of the US Army's 28th Infantry Regiment, "The Black Lions", which participated in Rhineland, Ardennes and Central Europe Campaigns of World War II. Upon returning from the war, Norman earned he bachelor's degree in Accounting from Armstrong Business College in Berkeley, CA. Norman met his sweetheart, Dorothy Silva, who became his wife of 38 years, while managing, teaching and performing for the Veloz and Yolanda Dance Studio. Norman was a successful Farmers Insurance agent for 40 years until his retirement at 70 years of age. Norman was a Life member of the VFW, Chapter 7636, where he frequently volunteered for fundraisers. Norman supervised the adult lunchtime gym program, SHAPE, for the City of San Leandro Rec. Dept. for 30 years. Norman belonged to dance clubs and enjoyed dancing well into his eighties. He enjoyed leisure travel throughout the US, Europe and especially Ireland to visit his Irish relatives. Norman was preceded in death by his wife Dorothy. He is survived by his sons David Lee and Randell Lee and his grandchildren Jesse Lee, Riley Lee, and Alexi Craig and his great grandchild Hannah Lee. Funeral Services were held and attended by close friends and relatives on March 15th, 2019 at Receiving Chapel of Holy Sepulchre Catholic Cemetery, 26320 Mission Blvd., Hayward, CA.





View the online memorial for Norman Lee Published in East Bay Times on Mar. 29, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary