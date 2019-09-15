|
|
Norman Moriber
December 8, 1947-August 20, 2019
San Ramon, California
Norman J. Moriber, of San Ramon, California, died at home of a heart attack on August 20, 2019. He was born on December 8, 1947 in Bridgeport, CT to Betty and Edward Moriber.
Norm worked in the corrosion field for 45 years and was a member of NACE International for almost 40 years. Over his career he received numerous awards from NACE including their R.A. Brannon Award, Distinguished Service Award, Western Area Engineer of the Year and R.F. Stratfull Awards. He served four years as Technical Editor for NACE's Materials Performance, and was on the MP Editorial Advisory Board for thirteen years. Norm also chaired NACE's Public Affairs Committee and served on the NACE Board of Directors.
Norm was a 1969 graduate of the Massachusetts Institute of Technology with a BS in mechanical engineering and was a registered Professional Corrosion Engineer in California. He started his corrosion career with A.V. Smith/Professional Services Group learning the basics from past NACE President John Fitzgerald in Connecticut and Pennsylvania. Norm got tired of the snow and moved to San Diego and Waters Consultants, where he learned more about cathodic protection and corrosion control from another past NACE President Don Waters.
Later he worked for nine years at ConCeCo as Chief Corrosion Engineer. He completed his professional career working for the Mears Group, Inc. for 15 years, becoming the Chief Engineer of their Integrity Solutions Division. His specialties were cathodic protection, stray direct current, external corrosion direct assessment, and cased piping isolation. Unbeknownst to most people, he was a prolific poet.
He is survived by his sister Judy Villa (Frank), nephews Scott Villa and Aaron Villa, and grand-nephews Ben and Nate Villa.
At the monthly NACE meeting on Tuesday, October 8th, a time to share memories is planned for 6:00 before dinner at Zio Fraedo's Restaurant in Pleasant Hill, California. Memorial donations in Norman's name may be made to Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation (JDRF).
View the online memorial for Norman Moriber
Published in East Bay Times on Sept. 15, 2019