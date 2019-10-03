|
|
Norman Oellerich
Jun. 1, 1936 - Sept. 13, 2019
Union City
Norman K. Oellerich, 83 of Union City, CA passed away September 13, 2019. He was born June 1, 1936 in Berkeley, CA.
Norman graduated from Oakland High School and receive his AA Degrees from Laney College and Deanza College. He was married to Jean Brown in December 2002. Norman worked as a Tool Maker, Bus Driver/Mack for Friden Inc, Brown Mfg, and East San Jose School District. Norman enjoyed model trains and folk dancing.
Norman is survived by; Stepsons; Mike Brown, Terell Brown, Brother; Walter Oellerich, Nephews; Paul Oellerich (Jenny), Matthew Oellerich (Laura), Niece, Lisbeth Ferrari (John)
A Private Family Service will be held.
Published in East Bay Times on Oct. 3, 2019