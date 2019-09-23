|
|
Norman R. Toutjian
September 23, 1928 – September 16, 2019
Resident of Concord
Norman Robert Toutjian, 90, born to Kersam and Gloria Toutjian, died peacefully in his home in Concord on Monday, September 16. He worked for Baldwin Piano Company for 12 years, where he was promoted to artist department tuner technician and built his clientele by servicing clients such as Liberace, Leonard Burnstein, Stan Kenton, Dave Brubeck, Art Tatum, Oscar Peterson, Eroll Garner, Burt Bacharach and many more. He then went on to own and operate his own piano tuning business and serviced many clients regularly in the area. He was a master of his skill and passed his knowledge of the craft down to his two sons, as his father previously passed to him. Norman lived a long and fulfilling life with his late wife, Myrtle A. Toutjian, whom he was married to for 55 years and their three children, the late Timothy Toutjian, the late Linda Loveless and Lawrence Toutjian.
Norman is survived by his brother, Russell Toutjian; sister, Janet Nelson; son, Lawrence Toutjian; his seven grandchildren: Audra, Kristie, Leala, Michael, Derek, Lawrence Jr., and Nicole; as well as his 11 great grandchildren and 1 great-great grandchild who will all miss him very much. Norman was the foundation of their family, whom they all looked up to. His legacy and memories will be cherished.
Family, friends and acquaintances are cordially invited to attend funeral services for Norman on Monday, September 30 at 11:00am in the Chapel of Sunset View Mortuary; 101 Colusa Ave., El Cerrito, CA 94530.
Published in East Bay Times on Sept. 23, 2019