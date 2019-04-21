Resources More Obituaries for Norman Spellberg Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Judge Norman Spellberg

April 8, 1926 - March 26, 2019

Lafayette

Norman Spellberg passed away peacefully on March 26, 2019 after a relentless struggle with Alzheimer's Disease. He will be forever remembered for his kindness, warmth, sharp wit and brilliant legal mind.

Born April 8, 1926, a native of Chicago, Il, he was the eldest son of two Jewish Russian immigrants, Louis and Dora (Rubinstein) Spellberg. He was predeceased by the love of his life Marjorie (Francel) Spellberg, along with his brother William (Susan) Spellberg. Norman is survived by his two beloved children, son Geoff (Maily) and daughter Diane (Dr. James Schneider). He was a devoted grandfather to Matthew and Gabriel Spellberg and Catherine and Daniel Schneider. He is also survived by his youngest brother Richard (Carole) Spellberg, his second wife Connie Armerding Spellberg, numerous nieces and nephew, as well as cherished friends and colleagues.

As a child and teenager growing up in Chicago, Norman played the violin and was active in the Boy Scouts, reaching the rank of Eagle Scout. Upon graduating from Kenwood High School in 1944, Norman was proud to enlist in the Army Air Corp to assist in the war effort.

He was assigned and trained as the radio operator in a B-29 bomber crew. His training took him to various military bases around the country and his crew was ultimately assigned as the support air wing for the upcoming invasion of Japan. His crew and hundreds of others were housed south of San Francisco waiting final orders to fly to Okinawa to support the planned invasion. Before orders arrived, Japan surrendered. Norm and the other crews were effectively stationed in San Francisco for months before the military could muster the men out. Norm spoke fondly of those months in California, and particularly of the VJ celebrations in San Francisco. He was honorably discharged as a Sergeant.

Upon returning to Chicago, he enrolled at the University of Illinois and received his Bachelor's of Science in chemistry. After working in Chicago a couple of years, he jumped at the opportunity to return to California and work as a chemist at DeSoto Chemicals in Berkeley. He rose to the position of Resin Plant Manager and was in charge of the numerous polymer chemical compositions being developed at the company. In his years at DeSoto, Norm received a number of patents for polymer chemical processes that he developed. The most noteworthy is the chemical composition of the white striping seen on all public streets.

While at DeSoto, Norm met the love of his life, Marjorie Francel, and the two were married in 1954. They remained married for 46 years until Marjorie's death from cancer in 2000. Norm was a resident of Contra Costa County for 60 years, raising his two children in Orinda and later moving to his current residence in Lafayette.

After serving on a jury, Norm became interested in law and began night law school at Golden Gate University in San Francisco while working full time at DeSoto. He graduated first in his class and was sworn in as a member of the California Bar in 1966. Norman began his legal career practicing patent law and in 1969, opened a small legal practice in Contra Costa County, Hinser & Spellberg. In 1976, Governor Jerry Brown appointed Norm to the Contra Costa Municipal Court and the Governor elevated him to the Superior Court in 1980. During his tenure on the Superior Court, Norman served with distinction and twice served as Presiding Judge. He also taught Criminal Law at John F. Kennedy University for many years. He was admired for his fairness but insisted that attorneys in his courtroom be prepared and handle themselves professionally. Retiring from the Court in 1991, he worked as an arbitrator and mediator with Judicial Arbitration and Mediation Services. He enjoyed the work and staying connected with his many friends and colleagues in the legal profession.

Throughout his life, Norm was an avid traveler and opera enthusiast, passions that he and his wife Marjorie shared. He had a great love of his family and of life in general. He will be greatly missed.





