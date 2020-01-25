|
Norman William McDonald
Dec. 12, 1932 - Jan. 12, 2020
Martinez
Norman McDonald will be remembered as an honorable man, an excellent dentist, an involved citizen, and a caring family man. After a long illness, Norman passed away on January 12, 2020 at home in Martinez.
Born December 12, 1932 to Alexander and Nina McDonald, he worked hard and achieved all the goals in life that he set for himself – few can say that. He graduated from Alhambra High School in 1951, earning 5 varsity letters in basketball and swimming. He put himself through UC Berkeley and then graduated from UCSF Dental School in 1958. He was a Captain in the US Air Force where he served as a dentist before returning in 1960 to set up a dental practice in his home town. He taught clinical dentistry at UCSF Dental School for a few years and became a well-known and respected dentist in Martinez, retiring in 1990. He was particularly proud of leading a successful ballot measure to fluoridate the water supply of Martinez, showing markedly reducing cavities in the mouths of children.
Norman was active in his community. He was a member of the First Congregational Church for over 70 years and served as a youth advisor, church moderator, and on the Board of Trustees. He was a proud member of the Masonic Lodge #41 for over 50 years, became a 32-degree mason and received the prestigious Hiram Award in 2006. Norm was also proud of his work with the Masonic "Bags for Kids" project where backpacks and school supplies are given to all 2nd graders in the Martinez school system.
Other significant accomplishments include a Boy Scout leader and Troop Committee Chair, a 59-year member of the Martinez Kiwanis Club, and co-founder and Chairman of the Board of John Muir National Bank.
Norman highly valued education and the development of young minds. He served for 8 years on the Martinez School Board, two as president. He was proud that his son Thomas received a Ph.D. in toxicology and his daughter Mary became a physician. The McDonald family provides yearly scholarships to Alhambra High School graduates pursuing careers in the health sciences. Norman loved to tell stories of growing up in Martinez, traveling, fly fishing, RV camping with the North Bay Rovers, investing and playing cribbage.
Norman is survived by his loving wife of 61 years Deloris, son and daughter-in-law Thomas and Patricia McDonald, daughter and son-in-law Mary McDonald and John Ramatowski, grandsons Alexander and Drew McDonald, niece Stephanie Regennitter, nephew Chris McDonald, brother- and sister-in-law Jack and Kathy Fuller, niece Laurie Fuller, and nephew Jack Fuller. He was preceded in death by his brother and sister-in-law Hugh and Pauline McDonald, also from Martinez.
He will be interred at the Sacramento Valley National Cemetery. A memorial service will be held February 15, 2020 at 1:30 pm at the First Congregational Church, 1229 Court Street, Martinez, CA. Donations in lieu of flowers should be sent to the First Congregation Church, or to the Masonic "Bags for Kids" Project, 700 Masonic Street, Martinez, California, 94553.
Published in East Bay Times on Jan. 25, 2020