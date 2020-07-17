Nova Jeanne NokesNovember 21, 1924 - July 10, 2020Resident of Danville, CANova Jeanne Nokes, age 95, passed away peacefully in her home in Crow Canyon, Danville, where she loved to sit in her big comfy chair and watch the golfers tee off while doing her morning cryptograms and crossword puzzles. Nova Jeanne was a devoted wife, loving mother, caring and sharp witted grandmother and great grandmother (Grammy to all). Grammy wrote beautiful poems to both her grandkids and great grandkids on their birthdays. Grammy loved the arts and bestowed that love and appreciation upon her grandkids, including going to San Francisco to see Opera'a and Musicals. Nova Jeanne was an accomplished painter, including portraits she painted of her grand children. She also loved to travel and among her favorites, were trips to Maui with her son and his family. After the passing of her husband, Clon, she continued to travel all over the United States with her best friend, Donna Williams.Nova Jeanne was born on November 21, 1924 to Floyd and Ann Renfro in Medford, OR. We will be forever comforted knowing that Nova Jeanne/Grammy is now joyfully reunited with her beloved husband, Clon.Nova Jeanne is survived by a loving family including her son, Tom Nokes and his wife, Carmen, grand daughter, Michelle Leiter and her husband Greg, grandson, Brian Nokes and his wife Jessica, and great grandkids, Robbie, Vivian, Owen and Landon and her brother, Bud Renfro and his wife Bettie. Nova's spirit will continue to shine on as we gather for a "celebration of life" at a later date.