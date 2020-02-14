|
Nylene Jane Thrailkill
Jan. 04, 1933 - Dec. 01, 2019
Pleasanton
Nylene Jane Thrailkill a long time resident of Pleasanton, CA went to be with the Lord on December 01, 2019 at the age of 86. A devoted wife, sister, mother and grandmother. Nylene joined her husband of 65 years, Chester, twin sister Nadine and parents Jesse and Loreah Tate in heaven.
Born in Stuart, Iowa where she grew up and attended school until graduation from Stuart High School . Nylene attended nursing school with her twin sister Nadine at Drake University in Des Moines, Iowa. After graduating in 1953 she embarked upon a life long career as a Registered Nurse working in a variety of positions. The last 30 years of her nursing career were spent at Valley Memorial Hospital in Livermore, CA and Valley Care Hospital, Pleasanton, CA.
Always compassionate and caring, her favorite role was as a Pediatric Nurse. She never met a baby or child she didn't love or care for as her own.
Nylene is survived by her five children, nine grandchildren and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.
Loving and caring she always had a positive word for everyone she met.
A Celebration of Life service is planned for 2:00 pm, February 20th at the Cedar Grove Community Church in Livermore, California. All that knew her are invited to attend.
Her final resting place is with her husband Chester at the Iowa Veterans Cemetery, Van Meter, Iowa.
Published in East Bay Times on Feb. 14, 2020