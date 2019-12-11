|
|
Odette Ferreira
June 2, 1928 - December 6, 2019
Resident of Alameda
EAST BAY- Mrs Odette Ferreira a long time resident of the greater east bay area died on Friday December the 6th, 2019 at Casa Sandoval senior residence in Hayward.
Born on June 2nd of 1928 in Cubato, in the district of Santos and the state of Sao Paulo Brasil: the third of five children born to Albino Grillo and Sylvina Marques Castellano. In 1938 the family went on a long term visit to Portugal, the unexpected commencement of world war II kept the family in Portugal. She never returned to her native Brasil.
She married on December 7 of 1946 to Joaquim Ferreira jr,They immigrated to the United States in 1960, and commenced the American dream in Newark, New Jersey. In October of 1961 they moved to Oakland Californa.
Odette lived in North and East Oakland for 21 years, in San Leandro for 13, in Alameda for 19 and the remaining 4 years in Hayward. She was a traditional wife and mother working at home and running the household. However in order to assist the family both here and abroad she
often worked temporary jobs, which included, sewing, cleaning homes and outside the domestic circle; she worked at Dasco paper factory in Oakland, Pipers restaurant in San Leandro. Later she made a lasting mark with residents as the face of Musso's Bakery in San Leandro. Her greatest working stint was at Health Unlimited where she worked until the age of 79.
She served as Eucharist minister to the sick, sponsored orphanages in Brasil, and Portugal and enjoyed giving her time, her talent and her treasure to those she saw as less fortunate. She always had a kind word, and a smile.
Odette is survived by her two adult Children Iduina R. Bonilla of Elk Grove, Mario M Ferreira of Oceanside, 7 grand children, Cynthia, Luisa, Iddie, Dominique, Gabriel, Daniel, Isabel, and 5 great grandchildren.
Services will be held for Mrs Ferreira at the Santos-Robinson Mortuary this Wednesday, and the funeral service will be held at Saint Leander Church on Thursday followed by procession to Holy Sepulchre in Hayward.
View the online memorial for Odette Ferreira
Published in East Bay Times on Dec. 11, 2019