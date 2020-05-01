Ofelia Arellano1/10/1940 - 3/19/2020HaywardOfelia Flores Arellano, age 80, passed away peacefully joining her Lord on March 19, 2020 due to diabetes and congestive heart failure. She was born January 10, 1940 in Juarez, Mexico to Arturo and Luz Flores. She married the love of her life, Ruben Cota Arellano, in February of 1960 who preceded her in death in 2006.For many years Ofelia faithfully worked beside her husband as a pastor's wife at the Hayward Apostolic Church, a calling that suited her servant heart. Ofelia lived a life of compassion and helping others. She was the living example of the Bible verse, Ephesians 4:32 — "And be kind and compassionate to one another, forgiving one another, just as God also forgave you in Christ."Ofelia is survived by her three children and their spouses; Ruben, Jr. and Vikki Arellano, Arthur and Renee Arellano, Alex and Patricia Caso; grandchildren, Ruben Arellano III, Briana Arellano, Stefan Arellano, Andre Arellano, Roman Arellano and Olivia Arellano. All of these she loved and touched deeply.