Ofelia "Faye" Ramirez
Oct. 23, 1928 - Feb. 6, 2020
Alamo, CA
Beloved wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend, born in Oakland, CA, on Oct. 23,1928, passed away peacefully on Feb. 6, 2020 in Alamo, CA. The love of Faye's life was her family; son, Philip Ramirez (Lisa M), daughter Lisa Ramirez-Ivy and her husband William; and son, Ronald Ramirez. She is also survived by five grandchildren; Michael Ramirez, Genaro Loera, Lorenzo Loera, Enrico Loera and Isabella Ivy; sister; Natalia Mendez; and countless nieces and nephews who all loved her dearly.
Faye was ready to join her beloved husband of over 60 years, Lawrence Ramirez and her loving son's, Lawrence Michael Ramirez and Albert Victor Ramirez.
Friends and family are invited to join in a Celebration of Faye's Life on Sunday, March 22 at 11am at Pleasant Hill Senior Center, 233 Gregory Lane, Pleasant Hill.
Published in East Bay Times on Mar. 13, 2020