Olga Rose Lopez

Aug 1925 - July 2019

Resident of Martinez

Olga passed away peacefully at home in Martinez on July 6, 2019. She was born in Minneapolis, MN to Joseph and Rose Marszalek, immigrants from Poland. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Joseph B. Lopez, her son Joseph T. Lopez and daughter Janet J. Lopez and 8 siblings. Survived by her daughter Jane (Jim) Wood of Martinez; three Grandsons Ryan (Jenny) Lopez of Santa Rosa, and Steven and Brendan Wood of Martinez; and great-granddaughters Madison and Riley Lopez of Santa Rosa.

Born and raised in Minneapolis, MN, Olga moved to California in 1942 to join her sisters and work in the Richmond Shipyards as a Journeyman Electrician where she met Joe. They were married in 1945 and moved to Martinez in 1957. She worked as a bookkeeper for Joe's electrical contracting business. She opened her own electrical contracting company in 1988 (Power Electric), retiring in 1990.

Her favorite way to spend her day began with a cup of Constant Comment tea and reading the newspaper from cover to cover and ended with listening to Andrea Bocelli music as she fell asleep. She was an amazing wife, mother and friend that loved taking care of her family. She was always the first one to tell a funny story, laugh at her circumstances or gleefully teach anyone Polish swear words. She will be greatly missed.





View the online memorial for Olga Rose Lopez Published in East Bay Times on July 16, 2019