Olive Gambetta

Nov. 23, 1926 - June 10, 2019

Antioch, CA

Olive Jean Gambetta (Masson) passed peacefully at home on June 10, 2019 at the age of 92. She was born on November 23, 1926 in Hollywood, CA to Gertrude Conova Fritter and Lewis Masson.

Olive grew up in Glendale and often shared memories of her early youth in Southern CA. Her family moved around and in her later years she liked telling stories of living in Shanghai and Hawaii, including swimming at Waikiki beach after school. Olive graduated from Vallejo HS in 1944 and later attended the College of the Pacific (UOP) where she met Joe Gambetta. They married in 1948 and moved to Gustine, then Oakdale, where Joe started his teaching career. Joe and Olive eventually moved to Antioch which became their home for over 50 years. Olive was the ultimate mom, balancing school and social activities, youth sports teams, family life, and everything else that comes with raising a family of five children. She was always there when her family needed something.

Joe and Olive were very active in social clubs and community groups. They especially enjoyed going to dances at the Elks Club. She loved to spend summers with family and friends at the C Street pool in Antioch, and camping trips at Lake Tahoe and Santa Cruz. She enjoyed traveling and would often tell her grandchildren "let's go to Hawaii, we'll just hop on the plane and buy whatever we need when we get there." Olive cared deeply for her family and treasured being a grandma.

Olive was predeceased by her husband Joe, son Robbe, daughter Susan and her brother Weston. She is survived by her son David (Theresa), daughters Patti (Mark) and Terri (Philip) and son-in-law Stephen.; ten grand children: Ian, Josh, Eric, Joey, Kymm, Katey, Meaghan, Tyler; Madison and Alison and three great granddaughters: Isabella, Emma and Kora.

Olive loved her family very much and will be deeply missed. Services are scheduled for Friday, July 19 at 11:00 am at Holy Cross Cemetery in Antioch.

Holy Cross Cemetery and Funeral Center

2200 East 18th Street, Antioch, CA 94509





View the online memorial for Olive Gambetta Published in East Bay Times on July 14, 2019