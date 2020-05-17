CDR Oliver G. EveretteResident of ConcordOliver Giovanne Everette (nicknamed Jack) was born August 25, 1937 in Beach, North Dakota and died May 10, 2020 in Concord, California. Born to Norma M. Carlson and Oliver P. Everette, he was the eldest with four siblings, Elaine, Mavis, Paul and Esther. He father was an ELC Lutheran Church builder, so the family lived in Illinois, Washington, Oregon and Alaska. While a sea scout in Seattle, Washington his love of the sea was born. While studying at Oregon State University he worked summers at fish canning factory in Knight Island, Alaska. He graduated from OSU in Corvallis, OR and was an NROTC Cadet. His OSU rifle team placed 2nd in the nation. In 1959, Oliver was a midshipman on the USS Wisconsin-BB-64. His first deployment was on the USS Bauer-DDE 1025. Stationed out of Pearl Harbor, Hawaii his nuclear submarine service included the USS Sea Dragon-584, USS US Grant-631 and the USS James Monroe-622. In Washington DC, Oliver was project manager of the Trident and Ballistic Missile Program from 1973-1981. He helped design and proudly watched the launching of his SATRAK Satellite. In 1981 Oliver and his family were transferred to California where he was the Executive Officer at the Concord Naval Weapon Station. CDR Everette retired in 1985 after 28 years of service.Lt. Everette married Pat Thompson from Port Angeles, Washington who was a 7 and 8th grade language arts teacher in Bremerton in 1966. They were married 53 years and 11 months and had two children – Michelle Malia and Mark Oliver. He enjoyed square dancing, camping, reading, gardening, BBQ-ing, walking his dogs and genealogy. He is descended from Sarah Rapelji, first white girl born in New Amsterdam, NY, and proved six Revolutionary War ancestors. He was a Holland Club Member of the US Submarine Veterans Mare Island Base, MOAAA (Military Officers Assoc.), CoCoCo NLUS (Navy League), ELKS BPOE Walnut Creek, VFW Post 1525, and Thomas Jefferson Chapter SAR (Sons of the American Revolution).He was the recipient of: National Defense Service Medal, Navy Unit Commendation, Navy Commendation Medal, Navy Achievement Medal, Navy Meritorious Unit Commendation, Navy Expeditionary Medal, Vietnam Service Medal, Vietnam Medal of Gallantry, SSBN Deterrent Patrol Insignia and Meritorious Service Medal.For nine years Ollie suffered from Alzheimer's and died from related complications and TIAS. His life motto was "God, Country, Family" and he was Pat's 109th Veterans History Project interview for the Library of Congress. Burial will be in a GAR section in Port Angeles' Ocean View Cemetery. Donations may be made to Gary Sinece Foundation, and the SPCA.He now serves in God's navy on his final patrol. Sailor Rest Your Oars.