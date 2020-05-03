Olivia C. PadillaApril 25, 1944 - April 17, 2020OakleyOlivia Catherine Padilla passed away at the age of 75 on April 17, 2020. She was born on April 25, 1944 in Las Cañas, Guanajuato, Mexico to Nicolás and María Garcia. Her family immigrated from Mexico to Texas in 1948. They later resettled in Oakley, California where Olivia and her four brothers and five sisters were raised. Olivia attended high school at Liberty Union High in Brentwood and earned her beautician license from Paris Beauty College shortly after. She worked as a beautician for many years. She married Pete Padilla on July 5, 1975 and raised three children (Leticia, Myda, and Elias). Olivia had a great love for music, dancing, exercising and gardening. She enjoyed going to car shows, taking car rides and enjoyed dining at her favorite restaurants with her husband Pete. She also enjoyed going on outings with her children. She was a devout Catholic and was an active member of St. Anthony's Parish in Oakley for many years. Olivia was a long time member of The Guadalupana Society and volunteered her time at many St. Anthony's Parish events such as the Senior Luncheon, Grief Ministry, and Mexican Breakfast. Olivia was a beautiful, generous, loving woman who will be incredibly missed by all her family and friends.Olivia is preceded in death by her parents, her brothers, Nicholas, Antoñio, Fidel and Eduardo. She is survived by her husband Pete, her three children and her five grandchildren (Matías, Amaya, Jacian, Liliana, and Valentin).Due to the current restrictions at this time, there will be no public memorial service. Olivia's final resting place is at Holy Cross Cemetery in Antioch, CA . A Mass and celebration of Olivia's life will be held at a later date.