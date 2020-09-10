1/
Olivia Flores
1940 - 2020
Olivia Flores
February 19, 1940 - August 22, 2020
Resident of Hayward, CA
Olivia Marie Flores was born in Oakland CA, on February 19, 1940. She entered the gates of Heaven on August 22, 2020. Olivia had a deep love for her family and friends that she made throughout her life journey. She was a natural gardener, anything she touched would blossom, an exceptional cook, enjoyed teaching others how to cook, and had a love for music. Olivia is preceded in death by her sister Pat Chacon, her brother Walter Leyva, her daughter Elizabeth Flores, Son Andrew Flores, and former husband Andy Flores. Olivia is survived by her brother Robert Telles, Sisters Nancy Miller, and Ruth Andalon, her daughters Edna Ramos, Katherine Villalobos, and Henrietta Villalobos, and Son-in-Laws, Rudolfo Ramos, Tomas Villalobos, and John Villalobos. She has 14 Grandchildren, and 25 Great Grandchildren. The family will be celebrating her life with a private service, followed by a public viewing held outdoors: Friday, September 11, 2020, from 4:00-6:00pm at Santos-Robinson Mortuary, 160 Estudillo Ave, San Leandro, CA 94577.


View the online memorial for Olivia Flores



Published in East Bay Times on Sep. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
11
Viewing
04:00 - 06:00 PM
Santos-Robinson Mortuary
Funeral services provided by
Santos-Robinson Mortuary
160 Estudillo Avenue
San Leandro, CA 94577
(510) 483-0123
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
