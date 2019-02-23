|
Olivia Romero
June 19, 1926 – February 18, 2019
Resident of Newark
Olivia Romero was born on June 19, 1926 in Del Rio, Texas, entered into rest on February 18, 2019 in Roseville at the age of 92.
Olivia preceded in death by her husband Gonzalo Romero 2003.
She survived by her son: Ernesto Romero, twin daughters: Maria Romero and Anna Blackenship (William), grandchildren: Anthony Romero, David Romero, Robert Landreth, Michael Landreth, Arianna Blankenship and Alina Blankenship and brother: Geraldo Gallegos (Carmen).
She was a Newark Unified ESL teacher's aide for 19 years.
Visitation will be held on Sunday, February 24, 2 to 5 PM, at Fremont Chapel of the Roses, 1940 Peralta Blvd, Fremont. With a Vigil Service at 3 PM. Funeral Mass will be on Monday, February 25, 10:30 AM, at St Edward's Catholic Church, 5788 Thornton Ave, Newark.
Published in East Bay Times on Feb. 23, 2019