Orvil D. Sanford
4-7-1938 - 2-20-2020
Resident of Crockett
Orvil D. Sanford passed away Thursday Feb 20th, at his home in Crockett (Tormey), CA, at the age of 81. Orvil was born April 7, 1938 to Homer and Thelma Sanford of Non Oklahoma. Orvil graduated from Gerty High School in Oklahoma then moved to California at the young age of 18, where he met, and three years later married the love of his life Carolyn (Carlock) Sanford. Orvil loved hunting and fishing, and playing on the C&H sugar Co. baseball team. He was also a member of the Freewill Baptist church in Rodeo. Orvil retired from the C&H sugar refinery where he worked in the warehouse for 37 years. He enjoyed spending time with his family, and going to Oklahoma each summer to visit his six brothers, and numerous family members. Orvil was preceded in death by his parents and eight brothers. He is survived by his loving wife Carolyn Sanford and two daughters Becky (Brad) Jacque and Dawna(Jim) Dauer five grandchildren and three great grandchildren, and many family members that he loved dearly. He will be loved and missed forever.
Services will be held at the Crockett Bass Club for family and close friends on Saturday, March 7th at 1:00 pm. In lieu of flowers please donate to the Alzheimer's foundation, or a in the name of Orvil Sanford.
Published in East Bay Times on Mar. 1, 2020