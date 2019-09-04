|
Orville Royce Johnson Jr.
October 30, 1927 ~ July 0, 2019
Resident of Castro Valley, California
Orville was born in Omaha, NB. He grew up in Oakland, CA and graduated from Castlemont High. Orville joined the Navy and is a WW11 veteran. He earned his Masters Degree from San Jose State while working graveyard at a tire plant. In 1949 he married Doris Jean Christopher. From there he became a teacher and retired as a school principal from Newark Unified School District. He served two terms as President of California Retired Teachers Association. He loved playing sports, helping others and especially music, but most of all he loved his family. As an active member of Redwood Chapel he sang in the choir for over 40 years and was involved with Men's fellowship and Vacation Bible School. Orville is survived by his wife Doris Jean Johnson, son Roy Johnson (Beth), daughter Christine Johnson, grandchildren Ronda Doughty (Jeriah), Erik Johnson (Sarah), great grandchildren Joanie Mae Doughty, Theo Ryan and Colby Mac Johnson.
A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday Sept. 21, 2019 at 3pm at Redwood Chapel Community Church 4200 Redwood Road Castro Valley, Ca. In lieu of flowers a donation may be made to Redwood Chapel Community Church in memory of Orville Johnson.
Published in East Bay Times on Sept. 4, 2019