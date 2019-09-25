|
|
Osamu Hirabayashi
April 28, 1945 till September 13, 2019
Castro Valley
Osamu Hirabayashi, known as "Sam" and "Sammy" by his friends and family, passed away September 13, 2019, at his home in Castro Valley at the age of 74. Born in the Topaz Relocation Center, Utah, to parents Yoshitomo, "Toby" and Shizue, "Suzy" Hirabayashi, Sam grew up in Oakland, California. During high school he was the Castlemont ROTC Battalion Commander in his senior year at Castlemont High School. His first job was as baggage handler for Pacific Southwest Airlines (PSA). He retired from United Airlines after working for 35 years as a Staff Specialist Engineer, SFOEG –Component Engineering Maintenance Operations Center from 4/17/1967- 6/30/2003.
In 1967 he was married to Judie (Wong) Hirabayashi and had a daughter, Stacey. Judie passed away November 1998.
For many years he was the Transportation Section Manager for the Bank of the West and Sybase Tennis Tournaments in Oakland Auditorium, Stanford University and SAP Center. He formed and ran the crew of volunteers, organizing all transportation, making sure that all the tennis stars, (such as John McEnroe, Jimmy Connors, many others..) and tournament staff were able to go wherever they needed to during the tournament. He also helped in putting on local tennis league tournaments throughout the East Bay where local players could play singles and doubles matches. Sometimes he served as referee for local competitions.
In more recent years he became very passionate about going to the shooting range, competing at local club shoots in Pennsylvania, Mississippi, Minnesota, Arizona, Nevada and up and down the state of California. In 2017 he placed 6th in his class. In 2019 he won 1st place and was awarded a Browning BPS shotgun at the Ducks Unlimited Continental shoot in Vegas.
Sam loved life and enjoyed going to the casinos. He will be sadly missed. He is survived by his second wife of 11 years, Joyce, whom he lovingly referred to as "Miyo", his daughter Stacey Hirabayashi of New York, and his siblings Steven Hirabayashi, Roy Hirabayashi, Kimie Hirabayashi-Sato, June Miller and his 6 nieces and nephews as well as 6 great nieces and nephews.
Published in East Bay Times on Sept. 25, 2019