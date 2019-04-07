Oscar Harold Krikorian

November 22, 1930 – March 19, 2019

Resident of Danville, CA

Oscar Harold Krikorian passed away suddenly at his Danville home on Tuesday March 19, 2019 at the age of 88. Oscar was known, to all who loved him, for his great integrity, his contagious smile, his complete devotion to family, and his wonderful story telling.

Oscar was born on November 22, 1930 on a farm in Fresno, CA. He grew up working the farm with his parents, brother, and sister, growing grapes and vegetables to sell at the "free" market every Saturday. Oscar played football and still holds the shot- put record in its weight category at Fresno's Central High School. He graduated from Fresno State College in 1952 with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Inorganic Chemistry.

Oscar married Marilyn in 1953 and they relocated to Berkeley, CA setting out on their journey of 65 years of marriage.

In 1955, Oscar obtained his PhD in High Temperature Chemistry from the University of California, Berkeley. He began his remarkable career with 2 years at Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory, followed by 52 years at Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory as a High Temperature Chemist in the field of Material Science. Oscar's work took him around the globe, speaking on his latest research at international science conferences. His colleagues have described Oscar as an "outstanding theorist and experimentalist." Oscar obtained many patents through the Department of Energy, some in his own name and others in collaboration with other scientist partners. He loved being a researcher, sharing his knowledge with others, and making contributions to his field of science. Oscar retired in 2006.

Oscar and Marilyn moved to Danville, CA in 1956, long-time locals. They have always been generous contributors to their community. Their names are within the bricks of the Danville Railroad Museum and on a wall plaque in the Danville Public Library. They are original John Muir Foundation Members, whose donations began in the early 1960's before the hospital was built.

Oscar personally landscaped their Danville hillside home, planted an annual Armenian cucumber garden, and built, stone by stone, beautiful retaining walls throughout their property. He was a collector of antique clocks and a Warriors fan.

In addition to traveling for work, Oscar traveled extensively all over the world with Marilyn and his family, exploring and making new friends. He was a life-long, passionate bridge player and current member of the Walnut Creek SIR (branch 116-Sons in Retirement).

In recent years, one could find Oscar in his favorite recliner, watching the latest stock market news while working his Sudoku puzzles.

Oscar is survived by his wife, Marilyn, daughters Deborah Summers and Cheryl Scolari, grandchildren Rachelle Scolari Lafranchi and Cameron Scolari, and great granddaughter Charlotte Lafranchi. He is survived by his older brother Martin Krikorian of Fresno.

Oscar 's love of life, family, and good times will be forever missed.

Oscar's family is extremely grateful for the overwhelming outpouring of condolences and support.

A Celebration of Life will be held on June 30th at Round Hill Country Club Alamo, CA from 1-4 pm.

Donations in Oscar's name can be made to his favorite charity Shepherd's Gate of Livermore:

1660 Portola Avenue

Livermore, CA 94551

[email protected]





View the online memorial for Oscar Harold Krikorian Published in East Bay Times on Apr. 7, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary