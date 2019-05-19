Palmera (Pam) Mesa

February 13, 1921 - May 8, 2019

Resident of San Leandro

Palmera (Pam) Mesa passed away peacefully at age 98. A dedicated Wife, Loving Mother, Proud Grandmother and lifelong resident of San Leandro. Palmera graduated from Heald Business College and started her career as a secretary. Subsequently she worked tirelessly as a community volunteer, organizer and champion for local causes and schools. She took great pride in helping others and making a difference in San Leandro. Her easy smile was always a blessing to others and comforted many in their time of need. Palmera loved traveling abroad or locally with her husband and their travel trailer. Her ability to socialize and effectively communicate allowed her to touch everyone she met. Most of all she loved her family and instilled in her sons strong values that have served them well. She will be dearly missed and forever in our hearts. A Funeral Liturgy will be on Friday May 24th at St. Leander Church 550 W. Estudillo Ave. San Leandro beginning at 10:00 A.M. Burial to follow at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery in Hayward.





