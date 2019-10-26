|
|
Palmina Pardini Resident of San Franciso Passed away peacefully, October 21, 2019, at the age of 105. Beloved wife of the late Louis Pardini; loving mother of Bob and Bunne Pardini and Ken and Jackie Pardini; dear grandmother of Mike and Tammy Pardini; Sharon and Nazir Kadi, Daniel (beloved late wife Vicky) Pardini, Steven and Melanie Pardini, Linda Pardini and David Poston, Judy Pardini, and John (beloved late wife Melissa) Selleck. Also survived by numerous nephews, nieces, cousins, grandchildren, great grandchildren and great, great grandchildren. She will be remembered as a wonderful mother, mentor and wife. Friends may visit Monday after 6:00pm and are invited to attend the Vigil Monday 7:00pm at DUGGAN'S SERRA MORTUARY, 500 Westlake Avenue, Daly City. The Funeral Mass will be celebrated Tuesday 11:00am at St. Gabriel Church, 40TH Ave. & Ulloa St., SF. Committal Holy Cross Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to Smile Train. Duggan's Serra Mortuary 650-756-4500
Published in East Bay Times on Oct. 26, 2019