Pamela Ann Walters
July 25, 2020
Resident of Manteca
It is with profound sadness we announce the passing of Pamela Ann Walters, resident of Manteca California a loving and devoted wife, Mother, Grandmother and friend to all whose lives she touched on July 25, 2020. She left us peacefully after a long battle with Alzheimer's at Brookdale in Tracy California. She was 69 years old. She is survived by her devoted husband, Terry of 48 years, beloved mother of Lisa(Brent) Matteroli, and Tim Walters. Dear sister to Michael (Jane) and Richard (Kathy) Malone. She was a proud Nana to Kayla Sherier, Kylie and Ashlee Matteroli and Leesyn Walters.
Born in Vancouver, Washington on October 30, 1950 to Creighton and Amy Malone. She graduated Marina High school class of 1968. Married the love of her life in November 1972. Pam lived a full life as a beautician while working alongside her mom before becoming a fulltime homemaker. She loved her family fiercely and devoted her life to making others happy. She always put others needs before her own. She gave the best advice was always right in the direction she pointed us in. She was absolutely the spirit within our family. She will be dearly missed and forever in our hearts.
In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to be made in her name Pamela Ann Walters to the Alzheimer's Association
at https://www.alz.org
