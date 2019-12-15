|
Pamela Anne Cervantez
July 7, 1944- November 23, 2019
Antioch, CA
Pamela Anne Cervantez passed away on Saturday November 23, 2019 after a valiant battle with cancer. She touched the lives of all who knew her with her kindness, integrity, love and positivity.
Pam was born and raised in Portland, Oregon to the parents of Robert and Emma Jean Richmond. She graduated from Grant High School and later went on to Oregon State University. While at Oregon State she was very proud to be affiliated with her sorority Pi Beta Phi.
Pam's greatest joys in life, being the selfless person that she was, was her never ending love for her family. She helped to create many priceless memories for her family, which included but not limited to some of her favorite places, that brought us to many summers spent in Dunsmuir/Mt. Shasta to Graeagle/ Tahoe.
Pam is survived by her loving husband of fifty-four years Gil, her devoted sons Jeff and Tom, her Sister Jean and her husband Horst Essl of Vail, Co. She is also survived by four of her greatest joys later in life, her four grandchildren, Parker, Lauren, Carlisle and Trudy.
Pam is and will always be in our hearts. She was a true gem and a blessed gift from god that will be truly missed by all whose lives she touched.
Friends and family are invited to attend services on Tuesday, December 17 at 10:30am at Santa Maria Catholic Church, 40 Santa Maria Way, Orinda, Ca. Reception to follow at Moraga Country Club, 1600 St Andrews Dr., Moraga, Ca.
Published in East Bay Times on Dec. 15, 2019