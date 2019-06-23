Home

POWERED BY

Services
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jun. 29, 2019
1:00 PM
Laurel Ridge Community Church
2459 Laurel Rd.
Oakley, CA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Pamela Haggard
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Pamela Haggard


1965 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Pamela Haggard Obituary
Pamela Haggard
July 13, 1965 - June 12, 2019
Pittsburg CA
Pam loved to play softball and was an avid bowler until Multiple Sclerosis became too advanced. She is survived by her two loving sons John and Nick Dodson, her parents Bill and Joanne Haggard, sisters Terri Hirschman, Jenny Comages and brother Tom Haggard. Three nephews, two nieces and one great-nephew. Celebration of Life services will be June 29, 2019 at 1:00 PM at Laurel Ridge Community Church, 2459 Laurel Rd., Oakley. Reception following at Delta Bowl, 3300 Delta Fair Blvd., Antioch.


View the online memorial for Pamela Haggard
Published in East Bay Times on June 23, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.