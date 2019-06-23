|
|
Pamela Haggard
July 13, 1965 - June 12, 2019
Pittsburg CA
Pam loved to play softball and was an avid bowler until Multiple Sclerosis became too advanced. She is survived by her two loving sons John and Nick Dodson, her parents Bill and Joanne Haggard, sisters Terri Hirschman, Jenny Comages and brother Tom Haggard. Three nephews, two nieces and one great-nephew. Celebration of Life services will be June 29, 2019 at 1:00 PM at Laurel Ridge Community Church, 2459 Laurel Rd., Oakley. Reception following at Delta Bowl, 3300 Delta Fair Blvd., Antioch.
View the online memorial for Pamela Haggard
Published in East Bay Times on June 23, 2019