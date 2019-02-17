Home

Sept. 28, 1946 - Jan. 27, 2019
Brentwood
Pamela L. Anderson born on Sept. 28, 1946 to Orrie & Martha Anderson in Marysville Ca. passed away in Brentwood, Ca. on Jan 27, 2019. Pam graduated from Pacifica High School located in West Pittsburg, Ca. in 1964. Pam was active in sports, concert choir & school clubs. Pam worked for AT&T Telephone Company as a telephone operator, lineman, & trouble ticket technician. Pam retired after serving 35 years. Pam's hobbies included traveling, writing poems, reading, gardening, quilting, music, & correcting Braille books for the blind. Pam is preceded in death by her sister Sandra Vasquez, brothers, Steven Anderson, Orrie Anderson Jr., & Michael Anderson. Pam is survived by her sister Marsha Loomis, brother James Anderson, nieces & nephews. No services will be held.


Published in East Bay Times on Feb. 17, 2019
