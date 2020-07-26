1/1
Pamela Lee Lacey
1958 - 2020
Dec. 3, 1958 - July 16, 2020
Resident of Hayward, CA
It is with great sadness that the Lacey family announces the passing of their beloved Pamela. Pamela was born in Messina, NY and was a resident of Hayward, CA.
Pamela graduated from Newport Harbor High in Newport Beach, CA. She attended San Diego State University and earned an English degree. Pamela went on to pursue a successful career in Technical writing. She loved art, animals and VW bugs. She was a passionate reader of books. Pamela was a true California girl and wouldn't dream of living anywhere else. Pamela loved her family and had many friends. We will miss her smile her quick wit and generous heart. May she rest in peace.
Pamela is preceded in death by her mother Nancy Lou Brooks and stepfather Hank Brooks, and her sisters Frances and Paulette. She is survived by her parents Charles and Waffeya Lacey, her brother Charles Jr. (Kimberly), nieces Angelica and Ayla, and nephews Shaw and Dane (Rylee).
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be given to your local SPCA.


Published in East Bay Times on Jul. 26, 2020.
