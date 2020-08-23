Panagiotis (Pete) SotiropulosJuly 19, 1952 – August 15, 2020Resident of Walnut CreekPete Sotiropulos passed away peacefully, surrounded by his family on August 15, 2020. The impact he left on his family, friends, and anyone who crossed his path will be dearly missed but never forgotten.Pete was born on July 19, 1952, to loving Greek immigrants Basilios and Anastasia Sotiropulos, who came to Fresno to create a better life for their family. Through his upbringing in Fresno, he learned the value of hard work, treating people the right way, and always putting faith in God. He carried these traits with him until his passing.Pete graduated from Fresno High School in 1970 and continued his studies at Cal Poly-Pomona towards a degree in Engineering. He started his career at General Dynamics, which allowed him to travel to many parts of the world. In 1982 he met the love of his life Cathy and decided that his passion was in the restaurant business.In 1989, Pete took over Bravo Pizza in San Francisco. For over 30 years, he poured his life and soul into serving others. Bravo Pizza was more than just a restaurant, but a place Pete created for the community to come together. The family and friends he made at Bravo Pizza were dear to his heart. Everyone who ate at Bravo Pizza knew they were getting more than just a delicious pizza.Pete had many hobbies, especially in the year after he retired from Bravo Pizza. He enjoyed spending time with his wife Cathy in the backyard, cigars and Metaxa with his neighbor John, and helping his kids out with projects, even if it meant making a trip to Las Vegas. Pete enjoyed entertaining and making people happy. He was selfless in his pursuit to help others.Pete is preceded in death by his parents, his mother in Law-Nikoletta, and nephew Nicholas. Pete is survived by his loving wife of 36 years, Catherine. Together they raised three beautiful children Anastasios (Kelsey), Christopher, and Basilios (Julia). He is also survived by his older brother Kopi (Elaine), niece Anastasia and nephew Vasili (Crystal), Father-in-law Anastasios, brother-in-law Yanni (Diana), niece Nicole (Henry) and great-niece Pelagia, nephew Anastasios and great-niece Georgia, niece Melina, brother-in-law Tony (Zoe), niece Alexandra (Tom), great-nephews Nicholas and George, and god-daughter Angela. Pete is also survived by cousins, koubari, and great friends.Due to COVID restrictions, funeral services will remain private. Instead of flowers, donations may be made to the Ascension Summer Camp, c/o Ascension Cathedral, 4700 Lincoln Avenue, Oakland, CA 94602, in honor of Pete's memory. For further information please call, Harry W. Greer, Funeral Director (FDR-745).