Paola Ricucci
Nov. 12, 1932 - March 12, 2019
Oakland
Paola Ricucci, passed on among family on March 12, 2019 at the age of 86. Born in S. Giovanni Rotondo, Italy, married Giuseppe Ricucci in 1952, and immigrated to Oakland in 1961. Paola will be remembered as a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother. Paola is survived by her children Angela (Tony) Hussein, Matteo Ricucci, Antoinette (Farid) Radwan, Mike (Rosana) Ricucci, Giuseppe Ricucci, Jr. (Meri Nomi), her grandchildren David Hussein, Joia (Nick) Boos, Romina Hussein, Gina Hussein, Joseph Radwan, James Radwan, Daniel Radwan, Anna Ricucci, Paul Ricucci, Paola Ricucci, Grace Ricucci, and Joseph Ricucci, 7 great grandchildren, and her siblings Rosa Colucci, Natalina Chicciola, Giovanna Longo, and Luigi Mischitelli. May she rest in peace in the arms of her beloved for all eternity. We love you, Mamina. Celebration of life services: March 18: Viewing at 3:30-7pm; Rosary at 7:30-8:30pm, Chapel of the Chimes, 4499 Piedmont Ave., Oakland, CA 94611. March 20: Funeral at 11am, St. Theresa Church, 30 Mandalay Rd. Oakland, CA 94618.
Published in East Bay Times on Mar. 17, 2019