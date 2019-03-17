East Bay Times Obituaries
Chapel of the Chimes
4499 Piedmont Avenue
Oakland, CA 94611
(510) 654-0123
Service
Monday, Mar. 18, 2019
3:30 PM - 7:00 PM
Chapel of the Chimes
4499 Piedmont Ave.
Oakland, CA
View Map
Rosary
Monday, Mar. 18, 2019
7:30 PM - 8:30 PM
Chapel of the Chimes
4499 Piedmont Ave.
Oakland, CA
View Map
Funeral
Wednesday, Mar. 20, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Theresa Church
30 Mandalay Rd.
Oakland, CA
View Map
Resources
Paola Ricucci


Paola Ricucci Obituary
Paola Ricucci
Nov. 12, 1932 - March 12, 2019
Oakland
Paola Ricucci, passed on among family on March 12, 2019 at the age of 86. Born in S. Giovanni Rotondo, Italy, married Giuseppe Ricucci in 1952, and immigrated to Oakland in 1961. Paola will be remembered as a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother. Paola is survived by her children Angela (Tony) Hussein, Matteo Ricucci, Antoinette (Farid) Radwan, Mike (Rosana) Ricucci, Giuseppe Ricucci, Jr. (Meri Nomi), her grandchildren David Hussein, Joia (Nick) Boos, Romina Hussein, Gina Hussein, Joseph Radwan, James Radwan, Daniel Radwan, Anna Ricucci, Paul Ricucci, Paola Ricucci, Grace Ricucci, and Joseph Ricucci, 7 great grandchildren, and her siblings Rosa Colucci, Natalina Chicciola, Giovanna Longo, and Luigi Mischitelli. May she rest in peace in the arms of her beloved for all eternity. We love you, Mamina. Celebration of life services: March 18: Viewing at 3:30-7pm; Rosary at 7:30-8:30pm, Chapel of the Chimes, 4499 Piedmont Ave., Oakland, CA 94611. March 20: Funeral at 11am, St. Theresa Church, 30 Mandalay Rd. Oakland, CA 94618.


Published in East Bay Times on Mar. 17, 2019
