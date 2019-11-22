|
Chiapetto, Patricia A (Leonard)
March 15, 1935 – November 17, 2019
San Lorenzo, California
PATRICIA CHIAPETTO entered peacefully into rest in Danville on Nov 17, 2019. She was 84 years old. Born in Oakland on Mar 15, 1935, Patricia was a devoted wife and mother. She attended Sacred Heart elementary school in Oakland and St. Joseph Presentation High in Berkeley (graduated Jun 1952). She met her husband Bob in Oct 1953 and was married in Jun 1954 at St. John the Baptist Church in San Lorenzo. Pat worked as an LVN at San Leandro Memorial Hospital and has served as President and Treasurer of St. Gerard Women's Club. She was also the Secretary of CLVNA and LVNL and she served as a Eucharistic Minister at St. John's where she was a member.
She is survived by her two brothers Charles and James Leonard; three children and their spouses, Michael and Debra Chiapetto; Steven and Chantal Chiapetto; and MaryAnne and Art Evans; five grandchildren Sarah, Kristin, Danielle, Robert and Nicholas; two great-grand-children Rebecca and Michael; and two great-great-grandchildren Noah and Jackson. She was preceded in death by her husband Bob (Robert) Chiapetto in Nov 1997.
Viewing (4-7pm) and Visitation (7-8pm) for Patricia will be on Monday Nov 25 at Grissom's, 267 E Lewelling Blvd, San Lorenzo. The funeral mass will be on Tuesday Nov 26 at St. John's, 264 E Lewelling Blvd, San Lorenzo at 10am. Patricia will be laid to rest at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery.
Published in East Bay Times from Nov. 22 to Nov. 24, 2019