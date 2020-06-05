Patricia A. DevaneMay 14, 1932 - May 27, 2020Resident of Hayward, CA.Pat passed away peacefully of natural causes on May 27th at home with her family present. She is survived by her husband of 64 years, Joe. Together they had 4 children, Tim (Meg), Suzanne, Dan (Nora) and Joe F. (Rhonda), and 9 grandchildren, Shannon, Amanda, John, Joe Henry, Adam, Noe, Grace, Jake and Zackery. Pat was born and raised in Madison, Illinois. After graduating from Southern Illinois University with a degree in Elementary Education, she was recruited to teach in Oxnard, CA. It was there she met and married Joe, an Ensign in the United States Navy. While still in the Navy, they were transferred to Washington DC and lived in Arlington, VA while Joe completed law school. Joe became a JAG officer and they were once again transferred to San Francisco. After completing their military obligation, they settled down in Hayward where they remained to this day.Pat's love for teaching primary grades knew no bounds. After Oxnard, she taught while in Arlington and later in Hayward. She did substitute teaching while raising her children, but the bug for education didn't go away so she went back to full time teaching. She retired in 2000 from Hayward Unified School District, spending most of that time at Eldridge Elementary teaching 3rd grade. She was Teacher of Year in 1988.Somehow Pat found the time to be on the political action committee for Hayward Education Association; form a Girl Scout troop at All Saints Catholic Church; serve 16 years on the Board of Zoning Adjustments and the Industrial Commission for the city of Hayward, as well as being active in the Hayward Dance Club. In her later years, Pat was a member of the Eden Garden Club and Red Hat Society.Pat had the urge travel, she and Joe traveling to some 44 countries with frequent trips to Hungary, her mother's homeland, and to Hawaii. They also went backpacking and camping, primarily in Yosemite National Park, and the Mendocino Headlands.However, nothing surpassed her love for her husband and the art of teaching. She is fondly remembered by her former students and all of the people who knew her. May she rest in peace. At her request, all memorials will be private.