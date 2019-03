Patricia A. Hall

Sept. 30, 1931 - Feb. 20, 2019

Resident of Concord

Patricia (Patti) Hall, long-time resident of Concord, passed away February 20, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. She is survived by her five children, Sharon Keane (Dennis), Steven Hall (Rosemarie), Mark Hall (Leslie), Teri Rodarte (Alex), and David Hall (Ellen), as well as by twelve grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Homer Hall.

Patti worked at the Kaiser Medical Legal Offices until age 85. Though small in stature, this little powerhouse rivaled Olympians in her energy and dedication. She was an active part of the Pleasant Hill Senior Center, taking many center-sponsored trips around the world, leading trips to local destinations, and volunteering at the Center through her 87th year. Patti loved camping and fishing, as well as gardening (where she grew enough produce to supply the city of Concord). She was also an accomplished seamstress, and in her later years became an avid quilter. As with her garden, she was prolific, producing many quilts that have become her legacy and our treasures.

Please join us in a Celebration of Life Thursday, March 7 at 3 p.m., at the Pleasant Hill Senior Center. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Hospice of the East Bay in Patti's name.





