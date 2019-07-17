Patricia Alice Schmitz

August 2, 1957 - July 14, 2019

Lifelong Resident of Alameda

Patricia Alice Schmitz of Alameda, California passed away in her home on Sunday July 14, 2019 after fighting a year-long battle with mesothelioma. Patricia was born August 2, 1957 in Alameda CA. to Robert and Katherine Schmitz and is survived by her children Robert Schmitz and Ashley Schmitz (Frank Giannikos). Her grandchildren Katerina, Ariana, Argereos, Fotini, and Ireland. Her siblings Edward Schmitz, Joanne Pylant (Fred Pylant), Susan Bader (Elton Klentz), Laura Messer. Her niece Julie Pylant (Kevin Veverka), and nephew Christopher Pylant. "Pat" graduated in 1979 from Hayward state with a BA in education. Pat has always had a big heart, which is why she always spent her life doing things for other people. After graduating she immediately jumped into teaching, where she enlightened the minds of children and young adults for almost forty years. Pat had a deep love for science, and math, and was a natural caregiver. Pat helped her mother look after her father who battled Alzheimer's for 15 years. After the death of her father she also cared for her mother and aunt through prolonged illnesses. Pat's love was so abundant and nurturing that she took the opportunity to love and care for the twins (Robert and Ashley). Pat was not only a wonderful friend, daughter, mother, she was a great teacher and roll model. Her genuine and generous loving spirit will be missed by all who's hearts she touched. Family and friends are invited to attend the rosary on Wednesday July 17, at 7 pm, at the Alameda Funeral & Cremation Services Chapel 1415 Oak St., Alameda and a Mass of Christian Burial, Thursday, July 18, at 12 noon at St. Joseph's Basilica 1109 Chestnut St. Private interment at Holy Sepulcher cemetery to follow. Reception for all her friends and family will be held at pier 29 at 2:30 pm. For further information please call, Harry W. Greer, Funeral Director (FDR-745).





View the online memorial for Patricia Alice Schmitz Published in East Bay Times on July 17, 2019