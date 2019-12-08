|
Patricia Ann Beimford
August 11, 1948 ~ October 23, 2019
Berkeley
Patricia Beimford passed away peacefully on October 23, 2019 in Berkeley California after being diagnosed with stage 4 brain cancer. She was born in Hamilton, Ohio to Gene and Rita Beimford and lived in California her whole life. She graduated with a Bachelor's degree from UCSB in 1970 and continued her postgraduate studies at Cal Berkeley where she obtained her Master's Degree.
Pat taught at Granada High School in Livermore, California for 40 years, and served as chair of their English department for several years. She loved her students and her favorite classes to teach were advanced comp, film and short story. Her professional colleagues were among her dearest friends. Bonnie Shaver, Joan Zymajtis, Sue Staley and Claudia Wanlin were always a part of her life.
Pat married Gregg Trier on March 17, 2001. They traveled to many exotic places affording them many opportunities to be together, enjoy the water and cast their lines into both oceans and streams. They resided in their Berkeley Victorian with beloved springer, "Bella". Pat and Gregg had two additional springers, "Di" being their first and "Teal" their second.
One of Pat's traits was remembering her family and loved ones with cards and thoughtful notes on all birthdays and holidays.
Pat was preceded in death by both her parents. She is survived by her husband Gregg Trier, sister Mary Haber(Mel), brother Mark Beimford (Janice), niece Alexis Robin(Arnaud) nephews, Mathew, Michael, Zachary (Ashley), and Daniel Beimford and grandniece Celeste and grandnephew Aidan Robin and stepfather John Kyle.
The family is grateful to friends Ed and Cindy Rinker, Rob and Sharon Tyrer and Doyal Wall who have given their love and support during this time. The family plans to have a private ceremony to celebrate Pat's life at a later date.
Published in East Bay Times on Dec. 8, 2019