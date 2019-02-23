Patricia Ann Johnson Foster

April 22, 1943 ~ January 30, 2019

Resident of Walnut Creek, California (Rossmoor)

Patricia Foster was born in Los Angeles, California, the daughter of Kenneth Johnson and Laura Johnson. Pat's brother, Glenn passed on 5/11/16 his daughter Lisa is still living. Pat grew up in San Gabriel, California, graduating from San Gabriel High. Pat furthered her education at the University of the Pacific, graduating with a BA in Education, & got her Masters of Library Science degree at San Jose State University. She was employed by the Mt. Diablo School District for 39 years as a teacher & librarian & then retired in 2003; Pat was a member of Alpha Chi Omega Sorortity.

Pat married Dennis Foster in 1968 in Oakland. They lived in Contra Costa County & most recently of Rossmoor in Walnut Creek. Pat was an energetic volunteer in the American Association of University Women for many years & became V. P. & then President of the Danville branch. She was also active in the Danville Library Association & was a member of her Danville church for over 38 years serving as Board member and Moderator plus active in her boy's scouting & baseball sports programs.

Pat was an avid snow skier and bowled a perfect score of 300 in her teacher's bowling league. She and Dennis enjoyed yearly camping trips with long-time friends. Upon her retirement, she enjoyed weekly golf games, bridge and spending more time with her local friends, along with traveling to the four corners of the world with Dennis.

Pat is survived by her husband of almost 51 years, Dennis Foster, and their sons Matthew & Ryan Foster, and grandchildren Leonidas and Scout Foster. Family was very important to Pat she loved her men.

Pat was loved and respected and could resolve conflicts with grace, while being modest about her many achievements. She will be greatly missed by all. Her favorite activity was giving books to young families while reading over a book a week.

There will be a celebration of life held at 10am at Rossmoor Sat. March 2, 2019 In lieu of flowers; please make donations to AAUW scholarships fund one of her favored cause. Mail to AAUW #4391 P.O. Box 996, Alamo, CA 94507.





View the online memorial for Patricia Ann Johnson Foster Published in East Bay Times on Feb. 23, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary