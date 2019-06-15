Home

Celebration of Life
Friday, Jun. 21, 2019
5:00 PM
All Saints Episcopal Church
911 Dowling Blvd
San Leandro, CA
Patricia Ann Kirby
Jan 9, 1948 - May 30, 2019
Niles, CA
Patricia Ann Kirby passed away peacefully in Flagstaff, AZ on Thursday, May 30, 2019 while returning home from a cross country trip. She lovingly leaves behind her husband of 51 years, Don, three daughters, their husbands, four grandchildren and countless extended family and friends.
A celebration of her life will be held on Friday, June 21, at 5:00 PM at All Saints Episcopal Church, 911 Dowling Blvd, San Leandro, CA 94577.


View the online memorial for Patricia Ann Kirby
Published in East Bay Times on June 15, 2019
