Patricia Ann Knox (Ervin)March 11, 1943 - September 22, 2020Resident of Danville, CAPatti unexpectedly and tragically passed away on Tuesday, September 22, 2020, at the age of 77. Patti was a loving mother, survived by her children Maureen Ervin, Terri C Reed, Brad Ervin & Katherine Ramos, Michael J Reed (son in law). She was a grandmother to Nicole Ervin-Fish, Cole Reed, Jenna Reed, and Gary Firmino-Ervin, and survived by her brother Michael Knox. She was preceded in death by her parents Fred and Mary Ann Knox.Patti was raised in Oakland, CA. She was a Danville resident for 45 years. Patti was college educated and worked at AT&T for 35 years. Patti enjoyed dining out, walking downtown, reading, sports and time with family and friends. Memorial Services to be held at St. Isidore's Catholic Church on Friday, October 16, 2020, at 10:30 am. All are encouraged to come. Please respect the church's safe practices including social distancing and wearing masks.Patti will be fondly remembered and deeply missed.