Patricia Ann Mattern

Mar. 16, 1933 – Feb. 18, 2019

Resident of Antioch

Pat Mattern passed away peacefully at the home of her daughter, after a brief battle with cancer. She was 85.

Born in Seneca, IL, the daughter of Grace and Gerald Gerbert, she was the youngest of four children. She attended Marycrest College in Davenport, Iowa where she was made Homecoming Queen in 1954. Her escort that night, Donald Mattern, became the love of her life and the couple were married in 1958.

She worked as a teacher for many years, both in Chicago and later in California. The couple moved to Walnut Creek in 1977, and after the kids graduated high school, they moved to Santa Barbara in 1986 and later Antioch in 1993.

Pat was preceded in death by her husband Don and her brothers Jerry Gerbert of Missouri and Phil Gerbert of Illinois. She is survived by her sister Rosemary Oddo of Illinois, her daughter Lori Abele (David) of Walnut Creek, and her son Mark Mattern of Antioch and two grandchildren, Corinne and Tom Abele.

A memorial mass will be held at 10 am on Thursday February 28, 2019 at St. John Vianney Catholic Church in Walnut Creek.

In lieu of flowers, the family has asked that donations be made to the





