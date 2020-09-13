Patricia Ann (Courtney) OakeshottJune 21, 1934 - August 28, 2020Lifelong Resident of Oakland, CABorn in Emeryville, Ca, to James Courtney and Ellen E. (Eastman) CourtneyPreceded in death by brother, Martin W. Courtney, sister, Barbara J. Courtney, and daughter, Carrie L. Oakeshott.Survived by sons, Dennis Oakeshott, Randall Oakeshott, and Phillip Oakeshott, sister-in-law, Joan Courtney Forrester, and nieces, Sandra (Courtney) Stiving and Sharon (Courtney) Astorino, and cousin, Constance Hedrick.An East Bay resident for 86 years, Pat attended Anna Yates School in Emeryville and Emeryville High School. She married Paul D. Oakeshott in 1954 and raised her four children in Oakland. After the annulment of her marriage in 1977, Pat finished her education at Merritt College and received her AA degree in nutrition. She became a cook for the college and various Piedmont Avenue restaurants before becoming the personal chef for Bishop John Cummins of the Oakland Catholic Diocese. Dinners with lifelong friends, Father Don Osuna and Father Tony Valdivia, were especially memorable. Pat's passion for preparing fine food took her abroad for more cooking classes and she began catering for the local Jesuit order, wineries, film crews, and private parties.In addition to gourmet cooking, Pat appreciated fine wines and was a world traveler. She enjoyed crafts of any kind, but became an expert at gourd carving and ceramics. A master potter, Pat spent many hours at the ceramic department of Merritt College often sharing her expertise and lending a hand to teach. She particularly enjoyed the raku technique of pit-firing down on Northern California beaches.Pat Oakeshott was a creative, generous, and loving woman who will be missed by many.