Home

POWERED BY

Services
Memorial service
Saturday, Apr. 13, 2019
2:00 PM
Christ Community Church of the Nazarene
1650 Ashbury Dr
Concord, CA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Patricia Smith
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patricia Ann Smith


1937 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Patricia Ann Smith Obituary
Patricia Ann Smith
Jul. 9, 1937 ~ Mar. 27, 2019
Resident of Martinez, CA
Patricia Ann Smith married Alfred Jack Smith on June 27, 1952 in Martinez, CA, their hometown for 66 years. Patricia is survived by her spouse & children, Al (Bonnie) Smith, Christina Van-Meter, Rochelle Smith, Stephanie Lopez, Jack Smith, Patricia Smith, & several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, & great great grandchildren. Patricia had 1 son Raymond & 6 siblings that proceeded her. Patricia worked for Mt. Diablo Unified School District. Patricia had a life long relationship with Jesus.
Memorial Services will be held on April 13 at 2pm at Christ Community Church of the Nazarene 1650 Ashbury Dr, Concord, CA.


View the online memorial for Patricia Ann Smith
Published in East Bay Times on Apr. 6, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.