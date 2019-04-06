|
|
Patricia Ann Smith
Jul. 9, 1937 ~ Mar. 27, 2019
Resident of Martinez, CA
Patricia Ann Smith married Alfred Jack Smith on June 27, 1952 in Martinez, CA, their hometown for 66 years. Patricia is survived by her spouse & children, Al (Bonnie) Smith, Christina Van-Meter, Rochelle Smith, Stephanie Lopez, Jack Smith, Patricia Smith, & several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, & great great grandchildren. Patricia had 1 son Raymond & 6 siblings that proceeded her. Patricia worked for Mt. Diablo Unified School District. Patricia had a life long relationship with Jesus.
Memorial Services will be held on April 13 at 2pm at Christ Community Church of the Nazarene 1650 Ashbury Dr, Concord, CA.
View the online memorial for Patricia Ann Smith
Published in East Bay Times on Apr. 6, 2019