Patricia Ann Tveitmoe McMillian

Resident of Walnut Creek, California

Patricia Ann Tveitmoe (McMillan) of Walnut Creek passed away on May 23rd, 2019 in her home surrounded by her loved ones. Born on December 8th, 1929 in Klamath Falls, Oregon to parents Floyd & Lucille (Stewart) McMillan. Patricia grew up there and spent summers out on her uncle's farm and had a passion for animals, especially horses. She attended Klamath Union High School, loved being a cheerleader and went on to attend Oregon State Univ, majoring in business. In 1950 she moved to San Francisco and while working at Standard Oil she met her husband Neale who was finishing up his studies at UC Berkeley. They were married in October 1951 and lived in Berkeley, then Eureka before moving to Walnut Creek in 1957, residing in the same house till her death. A parish worker for Our Saviors Lutheran in Lafayette for 27 years, Pat also taught Bible Study Fellowship for many years and was very involved in giving her time and talents to her church family. She enjoyed teaching classes, playing in the handbell choir, traveling and studying the scriptures. Survived by her sons Robert Tveitmoe (Carol) and Ronald Tveitmoe, daughter Laura Tveitmoe, and her grandchildren she loved so much, Jenette Dolezal (Mat), Jodi Quinnell (Dan) and Erik Tveitmoe. In lieu of flowers, please send any donations to Holy Shepherd Church. Services will be on June 29th at 11:00 am at Holy Shepherd Lutheran Church. 433 Moraga Way, Orinda CA.





