Saturday, Jun. 29, 2019
11:00 AM
Holy Shepherd Lutheran Church
433 Moraga Way
Orinda, CA
Patricia Ann Tveitmoe (McMillan) of Walnut Creek passed away on May 23rd, 2019 in her home surrounded by her loved ones. Born on December 8th, 1929 in Klamath Falls, OR to parents Floyd & Lucille (Stewart) McMillan. Survived by her sons Robert Tveitmoe (Carol) and RonaldTveitmoe, daughter Laura Tveitmoe, and her grandchildren whom she so dearly loved: Jenette Dolezal (Mat), Jodi Quinnell (Dan) and Erik Tveitmoe. In lieu of flowers, please send any donations to Holy Shepherd Church. Service will be held on June 29th at 11:00 am at Holy Shepherd Lutheran Church, 433 Moraga Way, Orinda, CA


Published in East Bay Times on June 14, 2019
