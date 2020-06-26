Patricia Barry
1941 - 2020
Patricia Barry
May 22, 1941 - June 22, 2020
Resident of Brentwood, CA
On June 22, 2020, Patricia Anne Barry, loving mother of 2 sons, passed away at the age of 79. Pat was born May 22, 1941 in Michigan to Aldis and William Barry. She spent her childhood on the family farm in Pontiac. She received her Bachelor of Science Nursing from Wayne State University in 1963.
Pat lived a full life as a wonderful mother and nurse. She started her nursing career in Detroit, Michigan before moving to California in 1968. Her devotion to public health care continued when she began working as a Home Health Care Nurse at Visiting Nurse Association, Oakland. She also worked for Affiliated Home Calls a Clinical Manager before returning to VNA. She retired from John Muir Health where she served as a Case Manager.
Survived by her sons Michael (Jovita) and Brian Kleeman, proud grandmother of Sofia and Elsa and her sister Joyce Barry. She is predeceased by her brother David.
In her retirement Pat enjoyed spending time with her family, lunching with friends and had a passion for cross word puzzles.
A funeral service will be held on Friday July 3rd at 11:00 am at Corpus Christi Church 322 St. James Drive in Piedmont, CA.


Published in East Bay Times on Jun. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
3
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Corpus Christi Church
