|
|
Patricia Bettencourt
Jan. 30, 1933 - Aug. 7, 2019
Richmond
Patricia Jean Bettencourt passed away peacefully at home on Wednesday, August 7, 2019.
Patricia was born January 30, 1933, in San Jose, California and graduated from Berkeley High School. She worked as a Teacher's Aide in Special Education for the WCCUSD. Upon retirement, she worked tirelessly as a volunteer for the Epilepsy Foundation of Northern California.
Patricia is survived by her son and daughters: Janette (Skip) Smith, Garry (Phyllis) Bettencourt, Judith (Stan) Bettencourt and grandchildren: Christopher (Megan) Smith, Nicholas (Carolina) Smith, Brandon (Saira) Bettencourt, Lisa (Brian) Price, Ryan Bettencourt, Jason Flaherty and 2 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Frank Bettencourt.
The funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. August 22, 2019, at St. David of Wales Church, 5641 Esmond Ave., Richmond, CA 94805. Burial will follow at St. Joseph's Cemetery in San Pablo.
Donations may be made to Hospice East Bay, 3470 Buskirk Ave., Pleasant Hill, CA 94520.
View the online memorial for Patricia Bettencourt
Published in East Bay Times on Aug. 18, 2019