Patricia Chubbuck Weeden
April 2, 1922 ~ August 19, 2019
Resident of Walnut Creek, California
Patricia Weeden died peacefully in Walnut Creek August 19th, 2019. She was born Patricia Chubbuck to Charles Inglis and Anita Sullivan Chubbuck in San Francisco April 2nd, 1922 and spent much of her early youth in 'The City.' Her later childhood was spent in San Marino, CA where Charles ran a limestone quarry and sales business. Patty graduated from South Pasadena High School and returned to the Bay Area as a student at Stanford University, receiving a bachelor's degree in education and a teaching certificate. During her college years she took a one-year leave to work at Douglas Aircraft in production illustration. After graduation she joined the Red Cross and spent part of a year at their headquarters in Washington, D.C. In 1947 she married William Frank Weeden, and they lived in San Francisco while he finished his medical residency. In 1951 they moved across the Bay, with Bill establishing a medical practice in Oakland, and in 1954 they and their children moved into a house in the Oakland hills which was to be their home for the next 55 years.
While her children were in school she was active in the PTA, administered the Stanford-BinetTest in local schools, and served as a substitute teacher in the Oakland public school system. However, she will be remembered primarily as a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother whose primary interest in life was the welfare of her family and friends. Her last years were spent at Tiffany Court in Walnut Creek where she loved having visitors and hearing about recent events in their lives.
She is preceded in death by her beloved husband, Bill, her brother Dixon Chubbuck, and her sister Fay Philips. She is survived by her four children, Norman, Barbara, Charles, and William, nine grandchildren, and eight great grandchildren. Patty and her family would be honored if you would consider a donation to the Oakland Zoo in her memory.
Published in East Bay Times on Sept. 7, 2019