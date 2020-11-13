Patricia DombrinkApril 7, 1942 - October 28, 2020Resident of Oakland, CAPatricia Louise Dombrink left our world unexpectedly on Wednesday afternoon, October 28, 2020. She had been ill since the imposition of the shelter-in-place on March 17, but her time came too quick. Pat was born on April 7, 1942, at Summit Medical Center, the second daughter of Mary and Henry Dombrink, Jr. She grew up in Oakland, and lived her life there except for a 5-year period when she explored the world. She attended St. Elizabeth Elementary and High School and graduated from Holy Names College. After teaching in the San Lorenzo School District for several years, she attained her Master's degree from Boston University. From there she joined the Department of Defense school system, where she taught for four years in Iceland, Germany and Turkey where she met her husband.On returning to Oakland, she taught with the San Lorenzo School District for the next 35 years, while also being a mom to her son Christopher and her daughter Meghan. In her "spare time," Pat wrote newspaper articles, book reviews and had published over 200 puzzles and games for young children. Her articles appeared in the San Francisco Chronicle, the Christian Science Monitor and other national and local publications. Along with spelling, Pat was renowned for her interest in and devotion to books. You could never go wrong giving Pat a book for a birthday.Pat enjoyed travel and had many great adventures. In 2012, she travelled to Cyprus to visit her daughter who worked there for a year on a Fulbright Teaching Assistantship. She joined the teaching honorary, Delta Kappa Gamma, and a faith group, "Women in God's Spirit" (WinGS) of St. Theresa's Catholic Church. Pat was a long-time parishioner of Corpus Christi Church in Piedmont, where her father made the stained-glass windows. She is survived by her husband, Jeff Green, son Christopher Green (Meredith Dodson), daughter Meghan Dombrink-Green (Kyle Anderson) and grandchildren, Sean and Iris Dodson-Green and Fiona Anderson. She is also survived by her dear sisters Mary Ann Dombrink-Kurtzman, Chicago; Kathleen Dombrink, St. Louis; and brother John Dombrink (Maya) of Laguna Beach. A viewing will be held Thursday evening, Nov. 19, 5:00-7:00 p.m. (service at 6:30 p.m.) at Chapel of the Chimes-Oakland and services will be Friday morning, Nov. 20 at 11:00 a.m. at Corpus Christi Church. Burial will follow at St. Mary's Cemetery.