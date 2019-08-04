|
|
Patricia Joan Elliott
February 9, 1941 - July 22, 2019
Resident of Pleasant Hill
Cherished wife, beloved mother, loving grandmother, treasured sister and aunt and true friend, Patricia is survived by her husband Richard, five children, Erin, Denise, Katie, Stephen and Ryan as well as her fourteen grandchildren and her siblings, Fr. George Crespin and Marie Devlin.
Patricia was a committed woman of faith. She cherished time spent with her Bible Study, how it deepened her faith and enriched her life. She was an active member in her church - a Eucharistic Minister and vocalist in the church choir. When she wasn't spending time with her family, you could find her volunteering at the local hospice thrift store.
Married to her childhood sweetheart for the last 57 years, together they enjoyed raising their family, traveling the world, gathering with friends and just being home.
Her greatest joy was found in her family – cooking for them, laughing with them, wiping every tear and celebrating every milestone. In our hearts she will be missed beyond words and forever be known to her family as Mae Mae.
Funeral services will be Friday, August 9th at 10:00am at Christ The King Church in Pleasant Hill.
Published in East Bay Times on Aug. 4, 2019